Elon Musk-run X (formerly Twitter) has become the number one news app on the iOS App Store in Japan. The platform continues to grow in popularity, which shows rising interest in X as a source for real-time updates and news. The X app is now seen as a major source of news by many users in Japan. Its top position on the iOS App Store in Japan shows how users are turning to the platform for social interaction, and also for staying updated with news, trending topics, and real-time developments from around the world. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Developing ‘Advanced Code Editor’ for Grok Web Version, Likely To Roll Out Soon.

X Is Number 1 in News for Japan iOS App Store

BREAKING: 𝕏 is #1 in news for Japan iOS App Store. pic.twitter.com/vVLhUAtg1s — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) June 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)