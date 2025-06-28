Elon Musk's xAI is reportedly working on an "Advanced Code Editor" for the Grok AI chatbot. The new Grok feature will be launched for the Grok web version. Currently, it is in the development phase. The xAI uses "VS Code as the editor and lets you run your code inside GROK!". Users can talk to Grok AI chatbot and ask to modify or debug the code. Elon Musk also confirmed that Grok 4 will be launched soon, skipping calling it Grok 3.5. Grok 3.5 Cancelled: Elon Musk Announces To Launch Grok 4 Instead of Grok 3.5 After 4th July, xAI’s Chatbot Will Offer Advanced Reasoning, Add Missing Information and More.

xAI to Roll Out 'Advanced Code Editor' Soon for Grok Web

xAI is working on an enhanced code editor inside the Grok web. This also aligns with an earlier mention of "Needs one more big run for a specialised coding model" from Elon Musk. Vibe Grokking 👀 https://t.co/Ylo9LSaEMm pic.twitter.com/Afg8nNQos0 — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) June 27, 2025

