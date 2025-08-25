New Delhi, August 25: Apple is reportedly in early discussions about working with Google’s Gemini AI to improve its Siri voice assistant. The talks are said to focus on whether Apple should continue relying on its own technology or partner with an established AI provider. The iPhone maker aims to create a stronger and smarter foundation for Siri that could make it more helpful for its users. Reports suggest this new version of Siri could be ready by next year.

As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple recently approached Google to explore a customised version of the Gemini AI model for Siri voice assistant. The talks are said to be still in the early stages, and no final agreement has been made. While Apple continues to develop its own AI models, it is reportedly exploring collaborations with external companies to speed up progress. Apple’s 4th Store Opening in Pune Next Week in India, Will Be 2nd Retail Store in Maharashtra Amid Planning iPhone 17 Series Launch; Check Prices, Specifications and Features of Each Model.

As per reports, the tech giant has previously held discussions with other AI firms like Anthropic and OpenAI. The talks focused on whether their models, like Claude or ChatGPT, could provide a stronger foundation for Siri. As per multiple reports, Apple initially seemed inclined to partner with Anthropic. However, costs were reportedly an obstacle, which led the iPhone maker to explore other options. OpenAI is said to have also joined the discussions, though Apple has not finalised any agreements with either company. iPhone Fold Launch Likely Next Year, Specifications and Features Tipped; Check Expected Price and Other Details of Apple’s First Foldable iPhone.

Google already works with Samsung, and its AI technology is used in many Galaxy smartphone features. Google is also said to be training a version of its AI model that could potentially run on Apple’s servers. As per reports, the Siri update was initially developed using technology from Apple’s Foundation Models team. The team also manages the on-device large language models that power Apple Intelligence features, including text summarisation and the development of custom emojis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).