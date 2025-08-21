Gemini Live new features have been released by Google to improve their experience. The latest 'Visual Guidance' feature allows Gemini Live to highlight things directly to a user's display, offering real-time advice. Also, it provides more natural and expressive speech due to improved intonation, rhythm and pitch. Google said that Gemini Live will chat back and forth to offer the best advice to users related to the things shown on the camera. Grok Kids Mode: xAI Introduces Safer AI Mode for Children, Elon Musk Says ‘You Can Now Lock Grok in Kids Mode’.

Gemini Live Now Offers New 'Visual Guidance' to Users

Gemini Live is becoming an even more helpful, natural and visual assistant: 👀 New visual guidance: Now, when you share your camera, @GeminiApp not only sees what you see, but can highlight things directly on your screen 🗣️ More natural and expressive speech — with improved… pic.twitter.com/J2ObmfIL8L — Google (@Google) August 20, 2025

Gemini Live Offers Real-Time Advice With Its New Features

You can now share your camera in conversations with Gemini Live to chat back-and-forth about what you see and get real-time advice. @GeminiApp can also point things out too, like what glasses are the best shape for your face¹ 😎 #MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/cv9NTTVZaC — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 20, 2025

