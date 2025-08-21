Gemini Live new features have been released by Google to improve their experience. The latest 'Visual Guidance' feature allows Gemini Live to highlight things directly to a user's display, offering real-time advice. Also, it provides more natural and expressive speech due to improved intonation, rhythm and pitch. Google said that Gemini Live will chat back and forth to offer the best advice to users related to the things shown on the camera. Grok Kids Mode: xAI Introduces Safer AI Mode for Children, Elon Musk Says ‘You Can Now Lock Grok in Kids Mode’.

