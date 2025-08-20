Grok Kids Mode is now available to help children learn AI while keeping content child-friendly. Elon Musk shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 20, 2025 and said, “You can now lock Grok in kids mode.” The new feature of Grok will allow parents and guardians to make Grok safer for children. It introduces “Kids Mode” along with a “Lock Kids Mode” option. To use it, parents can activate Kids Mode and set a PIN to lock it. It will make sure that children can only use the app in a safe and secure environment. The lock stays active until the PIN is entered to switch it off. Elon Musk’s xAI Grok Imagine Let Users To Adjust Videos With ‘Custom Prompt’, Longer Clips Coming This Week.

Elon Musk Says ‘You Can Now Lock Grok in Kids Mode’

You can now lock Grok in kids mode! https://t.co/UeMEx4C4q8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 19, 2025

