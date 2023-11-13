An impending solar superstorm could result in an “internet apocalypse” disrupting satellites, GPS systems and fibre optic cables. Peter Becker, a professor from George Mason University, in an interview explained that a solar superstorm occurs when the sun brightens, and the resulting radiation leads to a “muzzle flash.” This “cannon shot” is reportedly “the coronal mass ejection.” He went on to explain that one’s devices are not safe from solar superstorms and the solar superstorm could result in the internet shutting down for “several weeks to months.” What Is a Solar Storm? How It Occurs and Affects on GPS & Mobile Signals; All You Need To Know About the Geomagnetic Storm That May Hit Earth Today.

Global Internet Shutdown Soon?

