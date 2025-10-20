PUBG Battlegrounds faced a major server instability issue that affected players’ ability to log in and access matchmaking. The problem was linked to a global external infrastructure service outage, which disrupted normal gameplay for many gamers. The PUBG support team acknowledged the issue and confirmed that they were working with the service provider to identify the cause and restore its services. The PUBG Battlegrounds support team shared a post on October 20, and confirmed, “The issue was resolved as of 10:26 UTC, and the normal game play is now available. If you have experienced missing G-COIN or item rewards due to the server instability, please contact PUBG Customer Support at https://support.pubg.com.” AWS Down: Full List of Sites and Apps Hit Due to Amazon Web Services Outage.

PUBG Battlegrounds Restores Server Instability Issue

The issue was resolved as of 10:26 UTC, and the normal game play is now available. If you have experienced missing G-COIN or item rewards due to the server instability, please contact PUBG Customer Support at https://t.co/AB4JD6fO3K. — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Support (@PUBG_Support) October 20, 2025

