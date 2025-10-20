Elon Musk has reacted again to the global outage of Amazon Web Services (AWS), which recently caused disruptions across several major platforms. Musk promoted his XChat a WhatsApp alternative during AWS outage. Earlier, Musk had posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), and said, “X works”, after platforms like Perplexity, Snapchat, Fortnite, Coinbase, Canva, and more were affected by the AWS down issue. The AWS outage sparked concern as several services went offline due to their dependence on AWS infrastructure. Musk used the opportunity to talk about X’s messaging service. He said, “The messages are fully encrypted with no advertising hooks or strange “AWS dependencies” such that I can’t read your messages even if someone put a gun to my head. You can also do file transfers and audio/video calls.” ‘X Works’: Elon Musk Reacts As Amazon Web Services (AWS) Outage Causes Widespread Internet Disruptions Worldwide.

Elon Musk Promotes XChat Amid AWS Outage

The messages are fully encrypted with no advertising hooks or strange “AWS dependencies” such that I can’t read your messages even if someone put a gun to my head. You can also do file transfers and audio/video calls. https://t.co/l0GIIZYz6y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2025

