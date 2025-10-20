Perplexity was hit by an unexpected outage today due to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) issue. It affected access to the AI platform for many users. The team had earlier confirmed they were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. The AWS-related disruption had also impacted other platforms and caused widespread inconvenience. Perplexity users had reported difficulties in accessing the service during the downtime. CEO Aravind Srinivas shared that services have now been restored. He said, “Perplexity and Comet are back up running and stable for the last two hours. Thanks for waiting.” AWS Down: Amazon Web Services Global Outage Disrupts AI Platforms, E-Commerce Sites, Websites and Online Games.

Perplexity and Comet Are Back After AWS Outage

Perplexity and Comet are back up running and stable for the last two hours. Thanks for waiting! — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) October 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Aravind Srinivas). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)