Elon Musk's Starlink announced that it would provide vital connectivity to support relief and recovery efforts in response to Hurricane Melissa. The satellite internet company said, "Over 800 kits have been donated to local governments and humanitarian organizations, including over 600 in Jamaica, and free service has been enabled for customers in impacted areas." It further added that Starlink team distributed kits to restore connectivity to the major hospitals, distributing food, water, sanitation supplies, basic household items, and children activity kits. Zoho Mail Is Approaching USD 100 Million Annual Revenue, Over 70% From Outside India: Sridhar Vembu.

Starlink Team Provides Help to Affected Areas of Hurricane Melissa

In response to Hurricane Melissa, the Starlink team has been working to provide vital connectivity to support relief and recovery efforts. Over 800 kits have been donated to local governments and humanitarian organizations, including over 600 in Jamaica, and free service has been… — Starlink (@Starlink) November 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Starlink X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)