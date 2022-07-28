Google has brought some fresh & exciting changes to Gmail's look in order to improve users' experience with the Most sought-after mailing service app. Gmail has likely rolled out its latest material you redesign to all the users. With the material you redesign, users can now access more new features provided by Gmail & can switch to the old mode whenever required.

Check TechCrunch's Tweet

Gmail rolls out its latest Material You redesign and search improvements to all users https://t.co/eJG8CLRyjR by @indianidle — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) July 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)