Google services are reportedly down in some countries. As per a report of Downdetector, around 415 users reported the issue at 01:15 PM IST. The outage has reportedly affected several major services, including Google Search, YouTube, Gmail, Google Cloud, Google Drive, Google Maps, and Google Meet. Users across different regions have shared their frustration and confusion online as they allegedly faced trouble accessing these platforms. A user posted, “Google services are down for Eastern Europe,” while another asked, “Is Google down globally? Or is it blocked just in Turkey? I can open Google domains like YouTube through good VPNs but not DNS changers.” One more added, “All @Google services are down.” Some users reacted with humour. One joked, “When Google is down but I memorised all my important websites,” while another said, “I just tried to Google ‘is Google down?” Google Down? Google Services May Be Facing Global Outage, Users Report Issues With Search, YouTube and More Services.

Google Down

User reports indicate problems with Google since 3:33 AM EDT. https://t.co/MK35emuk7T RT if you're also having problems #Googledown — Downdetector (@downdetector) September 4, 2025

Google Is Reportedly Down in Some Countries

#BREAKING: Google is reportedly down in some countries pic.twitter.com/wLdDmQjdCu — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 4, 2025

‘Google Services Are Down for Eastern Europe’

Oh well Google services are down for eastern Europe pic.twitter.com/RkGBQYe8D4 — Deyvian (@DeyvianD) September 4, 2025

‘Is Google Down Globally?’

Is Google down globally? Or is it blocked just in Turkey? I can open google domains like YouTube through good VPNs but not DNS changers. — Rydern (@MehmetDK) September 4, 2025

‘All @Google Services Are Down’

All @Google services are down This intern is gonna suffer — Georgi AI (@georgi_ai_) September 4, 2025

Google Down Funny Meme

when google is down but i memorised all my important websites so i don't trigger the ai overview long time ago pic.twitter.com/5uXfFyVyih — rumi ࣪ ִֶָ☾. (@balkanwhispers) September 4, 2025

Is Google Down?

i just tried to google “is google down?” pic.twitter.com/mNCLnvWY9d — Keira the Emergency Dom 💚 (@keirariek_) September 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)