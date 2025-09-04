Is Google down for some users? Many users report a global outage across Google’s services, including Search and YouTube. Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their concerns. As per reports, Google, YouTube, Gmail, Google Cloud, Google Drive, Google Maps and Google Meet are down. One user asked, “Is Google Search down?” while another posted, “Is Google down or something?” More users raised alarms, and one user said, “Are Google services down, or have you been hacked?” and another noted, “Google and their services (like YouTube etc) are DOWN.” As per Downdetector, around 158 reports were registered on the Google outage at around 1:46 PM IST on September 4, 2025. Some users shared their experiences from different regions. One said, “Is Google down globally? Or is it blocked just in Turkey? I can open Google domains like YouTube through good VPNs but not DNS changers.” Another added, “All @Google services are down.” One user said, "Oh well Google services are down for eastern Europe." As of now, there is no official statement from Google, and users reportedly continue to face issues with multiple services. ChatGPT Projects: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Expands Access to Free Users on Web and Android, Coming Soon for iOS Users; Check Details.

Google Down?

User reports indicate problems with Google since 3:33 AM EDT. https://t.co/MK35emuk7T RT if you're also having problems #Googledown — Downdetector (@downdetector) September 4, 2025

Google Search Down?

'IS Google Down or Something?'

IS google down or something? — Deyvian (@DeyvianD) September 4, 2025

Google Services Down?

‘Google and Their Services (Like YouTube etc) Are DOWN’

Google and their services (like YouTube etc) are DOWN 🫨🫨 — Guven (@N___Guvvv___) September 4, 2025

‘Is Google Down Globally? Or Is It Blocked Just in Turkey?’

Is Google down globally? Or is it blocked just in Turkey? I can open google domains like YouTube through good VPNs but not DNS changers. — Rydern (@MehmetDK) September 4, 2025

‘Google Services Are Down for Eastern Europe’

Oh well Google services are down for eastern Europe pic.twitter.com/RkGBQYe8D4 — Deyvian (@DeyvianD) September 4, 2025

‘All Google Services Are Down’

All @Google services are down This intern is gonna suffer — Georgi AI (@georgi_ai_) September 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)