Ahead of the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, Google has introduced an interactive search feature. When users search for "solar eclipse", "total solar eclipse," or "Solar Eclipse 2024," they are greeted with an animated depiction of the eclipse's complete cycle. The animation showcases the silhouette of the Moon passing over the Sun, thus resulting in all phases of a solar eclipse. This celestial event, where the Moon obscures the Sun, casting Earth into shadow, will be visible across North America. According to Indian Standard Time, the eclipse will commence at 9:13 PM on April 9 and conclude at 2:22 AM on April 10. This natural spectacle promises to be a breathtaking experience for skywatchers and enthusiasts alike. Solar Eclipse 2024 Date and Time: Know Interesting Facts About the Unique Total Solar Eclipse Visible in North America This Year.

Google Solar Eclipse 2024 Animation

If you search for “Solar Eclipse 2024” Google show you this pretty cool animation pic.twitter.com/ac5w5bGif3 — Sambhav Gupta (@sambhavgupta6) April 5, 2024

