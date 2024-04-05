A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, covering the Sun completely. A total solar eclipse will be seen on Monday, April 8, 2024. During a total solar eclipse, the sky darkens like dawn or dusk. This eclipse will pass through various regions of North America, covering parts of Mexico, the United States, and Canada. As a result, it will be observable in several countries, including some areas of Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Reports indicate that a rare celestial event will not be visible in India. Let's explore a few interesting facts about The total solar eclipse this year. Surya Grahan 2024 Date and Time: Will a Total Solar Eclipse Be Visible in India? Know the Exact Timings and Path of the Eclipse.

According to Nasa.com, Eclipses occur due to the natural coincidence of the The moon and the Sun are the same angular size. The Sun is much bigger than the Moon but also much farther away, making it appear equal in size. This is why the Moon can cover the Sun completely during total solar eclipses. This eclipse will turn daylight into night, just like the total solar eclipse of August 21, 2017. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is strictly between the Earth and the Sun and casts its shadow on the Earth. Space.com predicts that on April 8, 2024, the Moon will appear large and cover 100% of the Sun's disk from the narrow path of totality that stretches from Sinaloa, Mexico, through the U.S. to Newfoundland, Canada. The path of totality refers to the location where the Moon completely covers the Sun. The stages of a total solar eclipse include partial eclipse, shadow bands, Baily's Beads, Diamond Ring, and totality. The longest total duration of this solar eclipse in 2024 is 4 minutes, 28 seconds, near Torreón, Mexico. This eclipse is unique as it will be the only one in the 21st century visible in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. During a total solar eclipse, temperatures can drop by about 10 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius) depending on the humidity and cloud cover of your location. Interestingly, this will be the last total solar eclipse visible in the contiguous United States until August 23, 2044. Additionally, the final solar eclipse of the year will occur six months later, on October 2, 2024. Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Date and Time: Will Surya Grahan Be Visible in India? Here's All You Need To Know About the Upcoming Celestial Event

This eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, blocking the Sun's face completely. During the eclipse, the sky will darken like dawn or dusk. It's essential to prioritise safety when viewing a total solar eclipse. The Sun’s surface is so bright that if you stare at any portion of it, no matter how small, it produces enough light to damage individual retinal cells. It is always advised to review the safety guidelines to familiarise yourself with when you need to wear specialised eye protection designed for solar viewing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2024 10:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).