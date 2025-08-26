Android will require all apps registered by verified developers to be installed on certified Android devices from September 2026. All apps on certified Android devices must be registered by verified developers. The new rule aims to add extra security and stop the spread of harmful apps. In a post, Google said, “Android's new developer verification is an extra layer of security that deters bad actors and makes it harder for them to spread harm.” Developers will be required to complete two steps to get verified. They should verify their identity by providing their legal name, address, phone number, email, and in some cases, government ID. Organisations will also need to submit a D-U-N-S number and verify their website. Google said, “You'll need to prove you own your apps by providing your app package name and app signing keys.” Apple Assembly Partner Foxconn Recalls 300 Chinese Engineers From India, Replaces Them With Taiwanese Staff: Report.

Google Will Require All Android App Developers To Verify Their Identity

Google will now require all Android app developers to verify their identity. 🔒 Google wants to combat “convincing fake apps” and make it harder for repeat “malicious actors to quickly distribute another harmful app after we take the first one down.” Good security move or too… pic.twitter.com/tLevCrUe9n — Ozi (@ozibuilds) August 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)