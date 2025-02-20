The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), on February 19, 2025, reportedly issued an advisory for over-the-top (OTT) platforms to strictly enforce age-based content classifications and comply with the Information Technology (IT) Rules 2021. The directive follows concerns raised by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology and Communications regarding controversial remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia during a guest appearance on the show "India’s Got Latent." As per reports, the Ministry has received concerns from Hon'ble Members of Parliament, statutory organisations, and public grievances about the alleged spread of obscene and pornographic content on OTT platforms and social media. Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to YouTuber ‘Beer Biceps’ Amid Multiple FIRs Over Inappropriate Remarks.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Issues Advisory to OTT Platforms To Strictly Adhere to Age-Based Classification of Content

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on February 19 urged over-the-top (OTT) platforms to strictly adhere to age-based classification of content on platforms and comply with Information Technology (IT) Rules 2021. This comes a few days after the Parliamentary Standing… https://t.co/NjBgeU3DZb — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) February 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)