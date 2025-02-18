The Supreme Court has granted interim protection from arrest to YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in connection with several FIRs lodged against him across India. The FIRs stem from his controversial remarks made during a recent guest appearance on the popular show India’s Got Latent. The comments, deemed inappropriate by many, sparked widespread backlash and led to legal actions in multiple states. Allahbadia, who is widely known for his podcasts and YouTube content, faced significant public criticism after his comments drew allegations of promoting offensive and disrespectful content. Various state police departments filed FIRs against him, leading to concerns about a potential arrest. In response to the legal proceedings, the Supreme Court stepped in, granting Allahbadia interim relief and halting any immediate arrest. The court's decision came as a temporary measure, allowing Allahbadia some time to address the charges brought against him. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy: YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia Continuously out of Contact, Say Investigation Agencies.

Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to YouTuber ‘Beer Biceps’

Supreme Court grants interim protection to YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia from arrest in connection with the multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on a show India’s Got Latent. pic.twitter.com/VCy7BWeGqD — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2025

