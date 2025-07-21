Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V), the popular action game from Rockstar Games, is now officially released in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) became available on PlayStation 5 (PS5) on July 17, 2025, almost 12 years after its global launch in 2013. This long-awaited release was announced by the official PlayStation Middle East account on X (formerly Twitter) on July 17. Gamers in the region can now play both GTA V and Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA Online), which are rated +21 for its gameplay content. The announcement by PlayStation Arabia confirmed that the game will offer the “ultimate entertainment” experience for adult gamers. The rating ensures that the content is suitable only for players aged 21 and above. PUBG MOBILE World Cup 2025 Will Begin on July 25; Check Prize Money and Other Details of PMWC 2025.

عِش تجربة الترفيه الهائلة مع Grand Theft Auto V وGrand Theft Auto Online المصنفة +21 في المملكة العربية السعودية ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة. متوفرة الآن على PlayStation 5. pic.twitter.com/XnXHshqdya — PlayStation Arabia (@PlayStation_ME) July 17, 2025

