PUBG MOBILE World Cup (PMWC) 2025 will begin on July 25, 2025, as part of the Esports World Cup. The event will run till August 3, 2025, and will see top teams from around the world compete for a massive prize pool of USD 3,000,000. A total of 24 elite teams have been selected from different regions and grouped into three categories, which include Red, Yellow, and Green for the Group stage. As per reports, the Group Stage of PMWC 2025 will take place from July 25 to July 27, with each team playing 12 matches. The Survival Stage will follow on July 29 and July 30. The top 8 teams from the points table will move to the Grand Finals. The tournament will conclude with the Grand Finals from August 1 to August 3, 2025. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, July 21, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

PUBG MOBILE World Cup 2025

Feel the heat at the biggest Esports event this summer! The 2025 PUBG MOBILE World Cup at the Esports World Cup is nearly here. 🏆 ⬇️ Tag your favorite team in the comments to show your support! ⬇️ 📲 https://t.co/h9b1m4FRCF#PMWC #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMOBILEESPORTS pic.twitter.com/fn2Y4vO27d — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 21, 2025

PUBG MOBILE World Cup 2025 Prize

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUBG Mobile Esports (@esportspubgmobile)

