Elon Musk has confirmed that Grokipedia version 0.1 will be released as an early beta in the next two weeks. The tech billionaire confirmed launching the Wikipedia rival a few days ago, with no limits on public use. Musk said that Grokipedia would be a massive improvement over Wikipedia and the next step for xAI toward the goal of understanding the universe. Grokipedia will allow users to access a free encyclopedia on various subjects. Arattai App: Sridhar Vembu Unveils Messaging Framework Behind Zoho’s Instant Messaging App, How Team Perfected It Over Decades.

Elon Musk Confirms Releasing Grokipedia 1.0 Beta Version in 2 Weeks

Version 0.1 early beta of Grokipedia will be published in 2 weeks https://t.co/M6VrGv8zp5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2025

