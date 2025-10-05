Chennai, October 5: Zoho co-founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu shared the details behind the Arattai app and its engineering. He said, "Arattai is on the surface a simple product, but it has a lot of depth inside." Sridhar Vembu highlighted the homegrown engineering frameworks powering the Arattai instant messaging app.

Arattai has become the most downloaded application on the Google Play Store since its announcement. Thousands of people have downloaded this messaging application with the intent of adopting a "Swadeshi" product. Sridhar Vembu said that more improvements were on the way, including E2EE (end-to-end encryption) in messaging, which is currently available only for calling. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: Arattai Messenger, ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Meesho and Story TV Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

Sridhar Vembu on Arattai App Messaging/AV Framwork

Arattai is on the surface a simple product but it has a lot of depth inside. Let me list the engineering frameworks (all homegrown) that power Arattai. First is what we call our messaging/AV framework. This has been the "real time" workhorse of Zoho for a while and this is… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 4, 2025

Arattai Messaging/AV Framework

Zoho's Sridhar Vembu described the messaging/AV framework as the "real-time workhorse" for the company’s development. Thanks to efforts perfected over 15 years, Arattai has been able to provide users with crisp calls and meetings on its platform. He said, "Then we have a distributed framework that allows us to distribute the workload among many servers and databases, and provides fault tolerance, performance monitoring, security, and so on." ‘This Means a Lot’: Zoho Co-Founder Sridhar Vembu Thanks Anand Mahindra for Downloading and Supporting Arattai App.

Sridhar Vembu said it was the backbone of Zoho that powered products people saw on the surface while keeping them secure. He further explained that the messaging/AV framework had been perfected by Zoho over 20 years, which also helped the Arattai team. "Our staying power comes from the depth of all the R&D we do. Recently, I have moved full-time to R&D and you will see many more innovations from us," he added. He also mentioned that the team worked hard on Arattai for five years without expecting it to take off.

