Rockstar Games has brought back the Ghosts Exposed treasure hunt in GTA Online to celebrate the Halloween season. The new event is called as the Ghosts Exposed Challenge, which invites players to help paranormal investigators by photographing spectral visitors across the game. Rockstar announced the event in a post on X (formerly Twitter), and said, “Assist paranormal investigators in GTA Online by photographing spectral visitors to collect the Ghosts Exposed Cap.” Players should photograph all 10 apparitions to unlock the new Ghosts Exposed Outfit. The post further noted, "Once you’ve received a text from Ghosts Exposed, comb Blaine County and use your camera to get the proof and earn 2X GTA$." Grok 4.20: Elon Musk-Run xAI May Soon Release Next Version of Its AI Chatbot; Check Details.

GTA Online Ghosts Exposed Challenge

Assist paranormal investigators in GTA Online by photographing spectral visitors to collect the Ghosts Exposed Cap. Once you’ve received a text from Ghosts Exposed, comb Blaine County and use your camera to get the proof and earn 2X GTA$. pic.twitter.com/yuSSsGFrj1 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 17, 2025

