Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, is preparing to roll out the next version of its chatbot, Grok. The upcoming update will be known as Grok 4.20. The update was shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) by an X user (@cb_doge). As per the post, Elon Musk has confirmed that Grok’s upcoming release will be version 4.20. The post further noted, “Grok 4.20 can generalize from Python to other programming languages.” Perplexity New Feature Update: Aravind Srinivas-Run AI Platform Introduces Language Learning Feature on iOS and Web, Coming Soon to Android.

Grok 4.20 Version

🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk has just confirmed that the next release of Grok will be version 4.20. He also revealed that Grok 4.20 can generalize from Python to other programming languages. pic.twitter.com/Os9HHue2bi — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)