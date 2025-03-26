Sarvam AI announced that it is hiring candidates for various roles to help it develop artificial intelligence. The Bengluru-based AI startup posted its requirements from candidates highlighting roles such as Frontend Engineer (React Native), Backend Engineer (Application Specialisation), DevOps Engineer, Forward Deployed Engineer RAG and ML Specialist, Machine Learning Engineer Speech AI and many others related to product, marketing and sales. SarvM.AI System Pvt Ltd. said it was working with big ideas and building a fast and growing team across the board. Tech Hiring Alert: Elon Musk’s xAI, ChatGPT-Developer OpenAI Recruiting Candidates for Artificial Intelligence, Robotics; Check Details Here.

Tech Hiring Alert! Sarvam AI Looking for Engineers, Sales, Marketing, Product Team

We’re hiring ⚡️ There’s a lot happening at Sarvam right now. We’re working on big ideas, building fast, and growing the team across the board. Check out the open roles below - Engineering ▪️ Frontend Engineer (React Native) - https://t.co/LCd91cwSQ7 ▪️ DevOps Engineer -… — Sarvam AI (@SarvamAI) March 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)