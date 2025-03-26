Elon Musk's xAI and rival OpenAI announced that they were hiring for specific roles to further their AI mission. The companies posted their job requirements and locations for the right candidates to apply on the platforms. xAI posted that it was looking for 'AI Engineer & Researcher for Pre-Training (Multimodel) in San Francisco & Palo Alto locations. ChatGPT-developer OpenAI said it was hiring a Mechanical Architect for Robotics to design complex robot systems. Block Layoffs: Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey’s Fintech Firm To Lay Off up to 1,000 Employees Amid Reorganisation.

OpenAI Hiring Mechanical Architect, Robotics to Develop Complex Robotics Systems

Our team at @OpenAI is hiring a **Mechanical Architect, Robotics**. We are looking for senior candidates with experience designing complex robotic systems. Please share with folks you think would be great! — Caitlin Kalinowski 🇺🇸 (@kalinowski007) March 24, 2025

xAI Hiring Reserchers and Engineers for Developing Multi-Modal Models

We are hiring researchers and engineers at xAI to build next-gen naitive multi-modal models, please apply online or dm me if you are interested! https://t.co/UvJInXrOPa — Juntang (@archanfel_anoth) March 25, 2025

