HONOR X7c 5G has been launched in India by HONOR today under the INR 15,000 price range. The new HONOR budget smartphone has a 50MP primary camera with 3x lossless zoom, a 5,200mAh battery, and 35W fast-charging support. HONOR X7c 5G comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor mated with 8GB RAM (with 8GB expandable) and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone includes Magic OS 8.0, an IP64 water and dust resistance rating and a 300% high-volume mode in dual-stereo speakers. It is offered in Moonlight White and Forest Green shades. HONOR X7c 5G price in India starts at INR 14,999, and the sale will begin on August 20, 2025. Infinix Hot 60i 5G Price, Features and Specifications; Here’s Everything To Know About Infinix’s New Budget Smartphone Ahead of Sale on August 21, 2025.

HONOR X7c 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

