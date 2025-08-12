HONOR X7c 5G is teased by HONOR, marking its imminent launch in India. The company confirmed that the new HONOR X7c 5G will be introduced on Amazon and offer next-level performance. In an X post, HONOR India said, "The wait is almost over! #HONORX7c5G is coming to unleash your #eXtraPower with next-level performance". The Chinese smartphone maker also shared a teaser image of the smartphone, showing a quad-camera design on the rear. Vivo V60 Launch Today in India With 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Live Streaming Details.

HONOR X7c 5G Coming Soon in India

