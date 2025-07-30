Zoho's former CEO and now Chief Scientist, Sridhar Vembu, shared his thoughts on India as a growing nation and its changing tech landscape. Sridhar Vembu said, "On tech sovereignty, we still have a lot of work to do as a nation." He highlighted that Zoho invested in numerous tech areas and would continue on the path. However, he said that the next two decades would be crucial due to favourable demographics and optimum use of youthful talent. He said India should not pick a fight with powerful nations and should maintain a good international standing. He admired the current government and PM Narendra Modi for doing a 'commendable' job. He said the entire political class needed to realise this and said, "we must bide our time". OTT Crackdown: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Government Blocked 43 Over-the-Top Platforms To Curb Explicit, Adult, Violent and Culturally Insensitive Content.

'We Must Bide Our Time' and Not Pick Fight With Powerful Nations: Sridhar Vembu

