Infinix GT 30 5G+ will soon launch in India. The company has teased the smartphone as "Design that strikes hard. Features that strike harder." The company has not officially announced the launch date of the Infinix GT 30 5G+ yet, but the smartphone is expected to debut in India sometime in August 2025. The GT 30 5G+ may come with customisable LED white light strips on the rear panel. The smartphone may include gaming-focused features. As per reports, it may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, which may be paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Vivo V60 Launch Date in India on August 12, 2025, Design Teased in Auspicious Gold Colour; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Will Launch Soon in India

Design that strikes hard. Features that strike harder. Get ready to meet the all new Infinix GT 30 5G. Coming Soon.#GT30 #TheGameStartsWithYou pic.twitter.com/L1GBvv0RMl — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) July 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)