iPhone maker Apple said that it is addressing the issue as the iPhone's voice-to-text feature periodically shows "Trump" when a user says "racist". According to a report in Fox News, the iPhone's voice-to-text feature reportedly sparked controversy after a viral TikTok video showed a user speaking the word "racist," to which the first response showed was "Trump" before switching back to "racist." The report said that iPhone's voice-to-text dictation feature briefly flashed "Trump" when a user said "racist" before quickly changing it back to "racist". It is also learned that a test conducted by the Fox showed voice-to-text feature writing words like "reinhold" and "you" when a user said "racist." After the incident came to light, an Apple spokesperson said that the company is addressing the issue. "We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation, and we are rolling out a fix as soon as possible," the spokesperson added. Donald Trump Expresses Hope Russia’s War in Ukraine Nearing Endgame as US President Meets With French President Emmanuel Macron (See Pics and Video).

Apple Says It Is 'Addressing the Issue'

JUST IN - Apple says it is "addressing the issue" as iPhone's voice-to-text feature periodically shows "Trump" when user says "racist" — Fox pic.twitter.com/xwiRVpBMSQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 25, 2025

Apple iPhones Show Trump When User Says Racist

Major Scandal Breaking! Apple iPhones now replace the word racist with Trump! pic.twitter.com/buaqR3AxY1 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) February 25, 2025

