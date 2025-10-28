iQOO 15 launch date has been confirmed for 26 November 2025 in India. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will offer various other premium specifications and features. The iQOO 15 was launched in China with an Adreno 840 GPU, a 6.85-inch 144Hz display featuring 2,600 nits of peak brightness, 3168x1440 pixel resolution, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The smartphone is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery supporting 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. The flagship device includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 OIS primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto camera, along with a 32MP selfie camera. The iQOO 15 price in China started at CNY 4,199 (around INR 52,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The same specifications and features are expected for the Indian counterpart. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications and Features Tipped Ahead of Global Launch on October 29, 2025; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

iQOO 15 Launch Date in India Confirmed, Coming on November 26

