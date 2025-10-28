New Delhi, October 28: Nothing has confirmed the global launch of its upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) Lite on October 29, 2025, at 1:00 PM GMT (6:30 PM IST). The smartphone is expected to be a budget-friendly addition to the company’s lineup. As per reports, the device will likely come with a MediaTek Dimensity processor and could feature an AMOLED display as an option in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Nothing shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 27, 2025 and confirmed the launch of Phone 3a Lite on October 29. The post read, "Light up the everyday." The company has teased the smartphone in a white colour variant, and it seems to be a glimpse of its rear panel design. OnePlus Ace 6 Aka OnePlus 15R Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 165Hz Display: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Global Launch Date

Phone (3a) Lite. 29.10. 13.00 GMT. Light up the everyday. pic.twitter.com/VVNclQ6mEl — Nothing (@nothing) October 27, 2025

The Phone (3a) Lite could also arrive in a Black colour option. The smartphone is expected to feature an LED light at the rear, which is said to be a notification indicator. Ahead of the Nothing Phone 3a Lite global launch, the key specifications and features of the smartphone are surfacing online. As per reports, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite price in India might be around INR 20,000.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications and Features (Expected)

Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The smartphone could be paired with 8GB of RAM and storage options of up to 256GB. OnePlus 15 Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 165Hz Display: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The Phone 3a Lite is expected to have a dual rear camera setup with a primary and an ultra-wide-angle lens. It will likely include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. As per a report of Business Standard, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite might come with a transparent plastic back instead of a glass panel.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Standard), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).