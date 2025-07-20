iQOO Battlegrounds series 2025 will start on July 21, 2025 (tomorrow) in India. iQOO India recently announced the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025, an upcoming esports tournament centred around BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). iQOO shared a post on July 20, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Presenting the iQOO Battleground Series, an epic BGMI showdown featuring 32 elite squads and a massive ₹1 Crore prize pool." The post further read, "From intense qualifiers to high-stakes finals, every moment counts in this Quest for Glory! Are you locked in? Action starts from July 21." The iQOO Battlegrounds series 2025 will be managed by Nodwin Gaming. The highest-ranking teams from the qualifier rounds will advance to the LAN Finals, which will take place between August 8 and August 10, 2025. PUBG MOBILE Announces ‘Home Parking Lot’ Gameplay in Game, Allows Players To Show Off Their Luxury Cars, Add Friends and Earn Parking Coupons; Check Details.

iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Begins on July 21

Presenting the iQOO Battleground Series, an epic BGMI showdown featuring 32 elite squads and a massive ₹1 Crore prize pool 🤑 From intense qualifiers to high-stakes finals, every moment counts in this Quest for Glory! Are you locked in? Action starts from 21st July 📺 iQOO… pic.twitter.com/5b94XpZhIG — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 20, 2025

