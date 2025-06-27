South Korean game publisher KRAFTON, the creator of PUBG Battlegrounds and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has announced a franchise-based esports initiative in India. The company is might be planning an IPL-style league for BGMI and has invited bidders for this “revolutionary esports initiative.” In a press release, PUBG maker said, "KRAFTON is pleased to open select slots for a pioneering esports initiative in India. This is your opportunity to own a team, build a franchise, and become a permanent stakeholder in India’s esports future." KRAFTON is inviting corporates, celebrities, athletes, esports fans, and investors for a chance to build teams, grow their brands, and shape India's esports culture. The company is offering limited slots, and those interested must send their intent through email before July 4, 2025. KRAFTON said, “Once you express your interest via email and confirm your willingness to participate in the bidding process, we will share the detailed deck, Letter of Intent (LOI), and initiate further discussions.“ GTA 6 Listed on Microsoft Xbox Store Ahead of Launch in May 2026; Know How To Add It to Your Wishlist.

KRAFTON Announces New Esports Initiative in India

BREAKING: KRAFTON India is cooking something They have opened up bidding process for "Slots" by JULY 4TH in a new esports initiative in India, claimed to be foundation of a "Long Term Sporting Ecosystem" Rumors? BGMI is getting its own ""Franchised League/PMSL"" Model pic.twitter.com/2f53QldF41 — hesketh2 (@subzidite2) June 25, 2025

