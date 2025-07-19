PUBG MOBILE announced that the 'Home parking Lot' gameplay was now available for players within the game. With the help of PUBG MOBILE 'Home Parking Lot' gameplay, the users can add more friends, take their gold parking spots and earn parking coupons. They can also show off the luxury cars they have earned in the game to the players and share a screenshot of the vehicles. The players can win amazing rewards by racing to the top of the rankings. GTA 6: Rockstar Games’ Upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI Likely To Feature In-Game Social Media and Love Meter System; Check Expected Price in India and System Requirements.

‘Home Parking Lot Gameplay Is Now Live in PUBG MOBILE!’

Home Parking Lot gameplay is now live in PUBG MOBILE! The concept is simple; add more friends, take their gold parking spots, earn parking coupons! Win amazing rewards by racing to the top of the rankings. Also, show off those luxury cars you’ve earned. Share a screenshot of… pic.twitter.com/jr134JDAkX — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 19, 2025

