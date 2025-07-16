iQOO India shared a post on July 16, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), and announced its new esports tournament, the iQOO Battlegrounds series 2025, focused on the game BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). The event brings a massive prize pool of INR 1 crore. The tournament aims to attract top gaming talent from across the country and to provide a competitive platform. Nodwin Gaming will execute the event. The qualifiers for the iQOO Battlegrounds Series are set to begin on July 21, 2025. The top teams will move on to the LAN Finals, scheduled to be held in Delhi from to August 8 to August 10, 2025. Rockstar Games Social Club Shut Down After 13 Years Ahead of GTA 6 Launch, Players Cannot Login and Access Their Profile; No Official Announcement Made by Studio.

iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025

Only the fearless will survive the Quest for Glory 🏆 Welcome to the iQOO Battleground Series ⭐ Are you ready to witness history?#iQOOBattlegroundSeries #QuestForGlory #BGMI #iQOOBattlegroundSeries2025 #Gaming pic.twitter.com/OlmnbkQ7l1 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 16, 2025

