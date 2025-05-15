Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is releasing its BGMI 3.8 update from today, May 15, 2025. Krafton began releasing the 3.8 update in India, which is rolling out gradually and may take some time to reach all users. The update is inspired by the Attack on Titan theme to improve the gameplay experience. The BGMI 3.8 update also brings the new Steampunk Frontier Theme Mode, which will enable players to use titan serum to transform into giant titans. It also adds ODM gear for enhanced movement. Additionally, the Wow Mode will now be accessible for all players. The Erangel map has been updated with a Stream Engine and a cargo train that players can ride, camp on, or fight around, featuring four train stations across the map. The BGMI 3.8 update is being released gradually on Android and iOS devices. Its availability depends on your region and smartphone model. When the update is ready for your device, go to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and tap the update button to install it. GTA VI Launch on PS5, Xbox Series Consoles on May 26, 2026: Rockstar Games GTA 6 Trailer 2 Reveals Characters and Map Locations; Check Expected PC Release Timeline.

