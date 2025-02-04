iQOO Neo 10R launch date has been leaked online by a tipster, confirming the device coming on March 11, 2025. The device is expected to pack a 120Hz 6.7-inch OLED TCL C8 display supporting 4,500 peak brightness and massive 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. It may include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile processor, Android 15-based OS, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage. Besides, the tipster said that it offered 50MP camera with Sony LYT-600 OIS, 8MP ultrawide rear camera setup and 16MP front camera with Samsung S5K3P9 sensor. It is expected to include Bluetooth 5.4 version, 144Hz gaming refresh rate, 7.98mm thin design and PD charging support. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Breaks Pre-Order Record in South Korea With 1.3 Million Units, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Becomes Most Popular Choice.

iQOO Neo 10R Launch Date Confirmed on March 11, 2025

Get ready for the ultimate revolution in performance and design with the #iQOONeo10R! ⚡ Launching on 11th March—mark your calendars! 🗓️ Available exclusively on on @amazonIN and https://t.co/bXttwlZo3N#AmazonSpecials #PowerToPlay #iQOONeo10R pic.twitter.com/7B0T2MVkUx — iQOO India (@IqooInd) February 4, 2025

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications and Features

iQOO Neo 10R is launching in India on March 11, 2025 Expected specifications 📱 6.78" 1.5K OLED TCL C8 display 120Hz refresh rate, 452PPI, 3840PWM dimming, 4500nits peak brightness 🍭 Android 15 🔳 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage 🎮 Adreno 735 GPU… pic.twitter.com/QV2cLAFTTY — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 4, 2025

