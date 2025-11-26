iQOO 15 is launched in India. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and the Supercomputing Chip Q3. The smartphone features a 6.85-inch OLED display with 144FPS support and 2600 nits brightness. It includes a 50MP triple-camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery. It supports 100W FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging. The smartphones comes with Game Live Streaming Assistant. The device also offers IP68/IP69 protection and runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The iQOO 15 price in India starts at INR 72,999 but with offers and discounts, the effective price is INR 64,999. The Priority pass users can get the smartphone on November 27, whereas all other interested customers can have the device from December 1, 2025. Realme P4x 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed on December 4; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

iQOO 15 Price in India

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (iQOO). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

