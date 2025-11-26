iQOO will launch the iQOO 15 smartphone today in India at 12 PM IST. The smartphone maker has already teased several key specifications. The upcoming flagship device is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and it may come with a 6.85-inch OLED display. It may include a 7,000mAh battery, a 50MP triple-camera setup, a Supercomputing Chip Q3 and a single-layer VC cooling system. The device will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. As per reports, iQOO 15 could be priced at around INR 65,000 and INR 70,000 in India. iQOO 15 launch live streaming will begin shortly on the official YouTube channel. Nothing OS 4.0 Rollout Begins: Nothing Phone 3 Becomes 1st To Get Latest Android 16-Based Update, Check Out Other Eligible Devices and Timeline; Know Key Features.

iQOO 15 Launch Live Streaming Link

