iQOO 15 was recently launched in India. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and it comes with a 6.85-inch Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display. It offers a 50MP main lens, a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 50MP Sony 3x periscope camera, and a 32MP front camera. The device is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery that supports 100W FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging. It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The company will offer 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches. The smartphone is priced at INR 72,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and INR 79,999 for the 16GB + 512GB model. With discounts and offers, the effective price comes down to INR 64,999 and INR 71,999, respectively. The iQOO 15 sale will go live in India on December 1 at 12 PM, and it will be available on Amazon India and the iQOO website. OnePlus 15R Launch in India on December 17; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO 15 Sale in India

The moment everyone's been waiting for is here. The iQOO 15 sale goes live tomorrow at 12 noon, starting at ₹64,999*. That glow, that design, that power under the hood — it all comes alive from this moment on. If you've been holding out for the right time, this is it.… pic.twitter.com/QSV1kKotqU — iQOO India (@IqooInd) November 30, 2025

