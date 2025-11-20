The Lava Agni 4 launch live stream will begin soon in India at 12 PM today. During the event, Indian brand Lava Mobiles will introduce its Lava Agni 3 successor, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. The new Lava Agni 4 will feature UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. The smartphone will also come with Lava's own VAYU AI for editing, erasing, and refining images. It will have a horizontally aligned camera system on the rear. The Lava Agni 4 price in India is expected to be around INR 25,000. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Date in India Confirmed on November 27; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Agni 4 Launch Live Streaming Link

