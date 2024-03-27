The Lava O2 sale on Amazon will begin today at 12 PM and will offer 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Lava O2 budget smartphone was launched in India on March 22, 2024. It comes with a 50MP AI main camera sensor and an 8MP selfie camera. Lava Mobiles claimed that with the UniSoc T616 processor, the smartphone is the 'fastest' in the segment, with over 280K AnTuTu score. Lava O2 offers an HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes in three colours - Royal Gold, Majestic Purple and Imperial Blue. Lava O2 price in India at the time of launch was Rs 7,999. Vivo T3 5G Sale Begins Today; Know Price, Features and Specifications of New Vivo Smartphone.

Lava O2 Sale Begins Today:

