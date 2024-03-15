Lava Mobiles is expected to introduce its latest smartphone, the Lava O2 soon. Lava Mobiles has posted a teaser on X about its upcoming smartphone, the Lava O2. The teaser shows the smartphone will come with in green colour with a dual camera setup at the rear with a 50MP camera. As per reports, the Lava O2 will likely to be powered by a T616 Octacore processor. The upcoming smartphone might come with a 16GB expandable RAM. The smartphone might have a 6.5-inch punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Available at Massive Discounts on Popular E-Commerce Websites; Check Prices and Specifications of Apple iPhones.

Lava O2 Coming Soon

