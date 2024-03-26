Lava O2 Sale Starts on March 27; Check Specifications, Price and Sale Details

Lava Mobiles launched its latest smartphone, the Lava O2, on March 22 in India. The sale of Lava O2 will start from tomorrow at 12 PM on Amazon, Interested customers can register now at the official website of Lava Mobiles and get the Lava O2 at Rs 7,999.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 26, 2024 05:23 PM IST

Lava Mobiles launched its new smartphone, the Lava O2, on March 22 in India. The Lava O2 is powered by a UNISOC T616 Octa-core processor and comes with a 6.5-inch screen with a punch-hole display design and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Lava O2 comes with a 50MP AI main sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera. The Lava O2 runs on Android 13 and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The sale of Lava O2 will start from tomorrow at 12 PM on Amazon. Interested customers can register now at the official website of Lava Mobiles and can buy the Lava O2 at a price of Rs 7,999. POCO C61 Launched With ‘MediaTek Helio G36 Processor’ in India; From Price to Specifications and Sale Details, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From POCO.

Lava O2 Sale Start on March 27, 12 PM on Amazon

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Lava Mobiles Lava O2 Features Lava O2 Launch Lava O2 Price Lava O2 Sale Lava O2 Specifications how" data-ua="D" class="colombia">
-->
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 26, 2024 05:23 PM IST

Lava Mobiles launched its new smartphone, the Lava O2, on March 22 in India. The Lava O2 is powered by a UNISOC T616 Octa-core processor and comes with a 6.5-inch screen with a punch-hole display design and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Lava O2 comes with a 50MP AI main sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera. The Lava O2 runs on Android 13 and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The sale of Lava O2 will start from tomorrow at 12 PM on Amazon. Interested customers can register now at the official website of Lava Mobiles and can buy the Lava O2 at a price of Rs 7,999. POCO C61 Launched With ‘MediaTek Helio G36 Processor’ in India; From Price to Specifications and Sale Details, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From POCO.

Lava O2 Sale Start on March 27, 12 PM on Amazon

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Lava Mobiles Lava O2 Features Lava O2 Launch Lava O2 Price Lava O2 Sale Lava O2 Specifications
You might also like
Lava O2 To Launch Today; Check Expected Specifications and Features of New Lava Smartphone
Technology

Lava O2 To Launch Today; Check Expected Specifications and Features of New Lava Smartphone
Lava O2 Coming Soon, Official Teaser Released; Check Expected Specifications and Features
Technology

Lava O2 Coming Soon, Official Teaser Released; Check Expected Specifications and Features
Lava Blaze Curve 5G Sale Begins Today; Check Key Specifications, Features and Price
Technology

Lava O2 Coming Soon, Official Teaser Released; Check Expected Specifications and Features
Lava Blaze Curve 5G Sale Begins Today; Check Key Specifications, Features and Price
Technology

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Sale Begins Today; Check Key Specifications, Features and Price
Lava Blaze Curve 5G Launch Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Launch of New Lava Smartphone; Know Price, Specifications and Other Details
Technology

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Launch Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Launch of New Lava Smartphone; Know Price, Specifications and Other Details
Google Trends Google Trends
Shikhar Dhawan
50K+ searches
Baltimore
20K+ searches
CUET UG 2024 Registration
20K+ searches
IPL Full schedule 2024
20K+ searches
Andrew Huberman
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly