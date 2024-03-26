Lava O2 Sale Starts on March 27; Check Specifications, Price and Sale Details

Lava Mobiles launched its new smartphone, the Lava O2, on March 22 in India. The Lava O2 is powered by a UNISOC T616 Octa-core processor and comes with a 6.5-inch screen with a punch-hole display design and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Lava O2 comes with a 50MP AI main sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera. The Lava O2 runs on Android 13 and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The sale of Lava O2 will start from tomorrow at 12 PM on Amazon. Interested customers can register now at the official website of Lava Mobiles and can buy the Lava O2 at a price of Rs 7,999. POCO C61 Launched With ‘MediaTek Helio G36 Processor’ in India; From Price to Specifications and Sale Details, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From POCO.

Lava O2 Sale Start on March 27, 12 PM on Amazon

