Vivo T3 5G sale will start on March 27, 2024 (today) at 12 PM on Flipkart and official Vivo website. The Vivo T3 5G was launched in India on March 21. The device is available in two colour options - Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake. Vivo T3 5G packs MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, 8GB RAM and two storage options - 128GB and 256GB. The Vivo smartphone offers a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ (2400x1080) resolution with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. It offers a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera, 2MP Bokeh Camera, and 16MP front camera. 6GB+128GB is Rs 19,999, and 8GB+256GB is Rs 21,999. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion to Launch Alongside Motorola Edge 50 Pro on April 3; Check Expected Specifications, Features, Price and Picture of New ‘Fusion’ Variant.

Vivo T3 5G To Go on Sale Today at 12 PM:

Set the scene and carry the party vibes wherever you go with the immersive sound of the Dual Stereo Speakers on the new #vivoT3 5G and #GetSetTurbo !​ ​The sale starts on 27th March. Click the link to learn more.https://t.co/qqKa3UevaT#vivoT3 #5G #vivoSeriesT #GenTurbo pic.twitter.com/oPfGREsWip — vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 26, 2024

