Lava Mobiles is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Lava O2, today at 12 PM in India. As per reports, the Lava O2 is expected to be powered by a UNISOC T616 processor. The smartphone might come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Lava O2 is rumoured to feature with a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will have a dual rear camera setup, which is anticipated to have a 50MP main camera. The Lava O2 is expected to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and will likely include an Imperial Green colour option. Vivo T3 5G With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 7200’ Processor Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details.

Lava O2 Launch Today

Lava O2: Only 2 hours to go! Tune in today at 12 PM on YouTube & Facebook to witness the Launch of Lava O2: The Real Performer. Watch the event LIVE: https://t.co/2ewKbboukU#LavaO2 #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/9lr1OCf2dh — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) March 22, 2024

