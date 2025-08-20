Lava Play Ultra 5G will launch today in India. The smartphone is expected to be priced at around INR 18,999. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and may come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Play Ultra 5G is expected to feature a 64MP AI primary camera, and it is likely to include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Apple To Manufacture All iPhone 17 Series Models in India for US Market, Reducing Dependence on China: Report.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Will Launch Today in India

It’s Game Time - Play Ultra 5G goes live today! 🔥 Tune in at 8 PM on YouTube and stand a chance to be 1 of 3 winners taking home the all-new Play Ultra 5G. 👉 Notify Me – https://t.co/S7lYTDfpeI Ready to flex your vibe in today’s LIVE #Giveaway Contest? 👀 Drop it below 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/fhsxsScs8h — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) August 20, 2025

