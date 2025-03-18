OpenAI is reportedly planning to allow Sora users to download up to 100 videos. The Sora bulk video download feature dubbed "majora" is one of many experimental features that enhance the users' experience using the OpenAI video generator. Another work feature is "beanie" that will help the users inpaint/edit for generated images. The features are not yet available to the public. Gemini AI Assistant Gets Major Update in Android Studio: Multimodal Support, Enterprise Tier, and Features To Assist Developers at Every Stage of Development Lifecycle; Check Details.

OpenAI Working on Sora Bulk Download Feature

OpenAI is working on bulk video download (up to 100 videos) and image inpainting for image gen on the Sora platform. * These features are not available to the public yet https://t.co/Vk9iFSHHUy pic.twitter.com/wl6SoK8dcF — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 17, 2025

